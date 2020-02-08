Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Pixelworks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 963,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.