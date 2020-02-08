PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.08. 165,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.