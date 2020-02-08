Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

