Post’s (POST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,893. Post has a 52-week low of $94.19 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

