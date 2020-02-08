Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 599,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,555. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

