PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 99,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,386. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,251,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,400. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

