PRIZM Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $147.52 million and $901,156.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,905.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.04560394 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002009 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00701638 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009178 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

