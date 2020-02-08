PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PROS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. PROS has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get PROS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.