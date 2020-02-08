PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
PROS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. PROS has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.
