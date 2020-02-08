Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 113,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $12,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 576,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

