Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 1,461,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.