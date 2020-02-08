Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Shares Up 22.8%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) shot up 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 59,421 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 59,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

