Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.80 price target on the stock.

RVLGF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

