Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:NEW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 194,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Puxin has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%. The business had revenue of $139.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Puxin during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

