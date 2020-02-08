Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 303 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

