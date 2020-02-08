Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

