Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 370 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

QSR stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

