Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

