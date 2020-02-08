QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

QCOM traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 10,664,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

