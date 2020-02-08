Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $169.25 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $169,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.