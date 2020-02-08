Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.44 EPS.

RYN stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 1,000,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

