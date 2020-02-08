Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49.

NYSE RYN traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

