ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,240.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $22.91 million and $45,240.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01281178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00216315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004113 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

