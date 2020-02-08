Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

RF opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

