Relex (RLX) Market Cap Hits $119,155.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Relex has a market capitalization of $119,155.00 and $240.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,450,597 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

