Reviewing Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.36 $26.65 million $1.45 13.74

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.71% 0.43% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.79% 8.21% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leisure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Leisure Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

