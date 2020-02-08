Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,112,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 380,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

