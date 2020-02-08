Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.