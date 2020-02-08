Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 221,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

