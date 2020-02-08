RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

