Rotharium (RTH) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Rotharium has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $229,919.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00011607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.03462471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00222792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.