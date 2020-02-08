Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $345.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. The company had a trading volume of 944,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.