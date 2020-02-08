Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $345.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.
PAYC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. The company had a trading volume of 944,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $342.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
