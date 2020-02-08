Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stingray Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

RAY.A stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.96. The company had a trading volume of 235,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of $337.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.94.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

