Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $54.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 22,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

