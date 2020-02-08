Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.88

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$104.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$97.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,546.08.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

