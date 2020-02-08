Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

NYSE:RCL traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

