Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of RGLD traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 457,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 112,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

