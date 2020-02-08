Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,232 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.36 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.