Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 88,451 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $48.20 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

