Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Atmos Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

NYSE ATO opened at $117.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

