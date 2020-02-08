Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,443 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

