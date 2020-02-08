Safe Achieves Market Cap of $13.07 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00006324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $123,538.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

