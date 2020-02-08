Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,141,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,976. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

