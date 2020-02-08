Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8,332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

SNY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

