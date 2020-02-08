Sanofi’s (SNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,212. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.