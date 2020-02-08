SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. 511,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.