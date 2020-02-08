Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Releases Earnings Results

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Sappi has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

