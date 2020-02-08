Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 6.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.56, 1,208,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,664,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

