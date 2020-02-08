Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,215. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $125.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

