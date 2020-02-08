Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $135.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.78.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,642,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,269. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.