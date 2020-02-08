Security National Bank Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

